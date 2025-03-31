Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 5,929 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 389.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPG opened at $164.21 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.42 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.