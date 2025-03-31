Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 32.0% in March

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $56.58 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.93.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
