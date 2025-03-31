Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 32.0% in March

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $56.58 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.