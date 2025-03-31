Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.4 million. Progress Software also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.25-5.37 EPS.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $70.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.