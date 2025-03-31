Promising Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 31st

Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies based in China, including those traded on mainland stock exchanges like the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on international platforms such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or in the form of American Depository Receipts (ADRs). They provide investors with exposure to China’s dynamic economy, though they also carry specific risks related to domestic regulations and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,626. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 660,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,929. Diageo has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 713,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,420. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded down $8.80 on Monday, reaching $1,168.30. 37,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,005. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,136.00 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,283.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,302.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.57. 2,681,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.87. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

See Also