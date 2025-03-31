Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – March 28th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other healthcare products. Their performance is often influenced by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and changes in healthcare policies, making this segment of the market particularly sensitive to industry-specific events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $823.33. 1,120,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,301. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $842.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.43. The stock has a market cap of $780.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.43. 3,207,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $363.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.96. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,754,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39.

