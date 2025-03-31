ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,735,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,317 shares.The stock last traded at $80.49 and had previously closed at $81.80.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra S&P500
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.