ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,735,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,317 shares.The stock last traded at $80.49 and had previously closed at $81.80.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $10,406,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $9,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,711,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 61,356 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

