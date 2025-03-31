ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.85. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 2,491,624 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
