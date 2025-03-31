ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.85. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 2,491,624 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.