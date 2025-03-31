Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%.

Reading International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The company has a market cap of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

