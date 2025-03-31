Riggs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

