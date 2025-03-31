Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Holdings Increased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after buying an additional 2,753,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 322,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

