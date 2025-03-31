Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. WK Kellogg accounts for 1.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $14,737,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLG stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

