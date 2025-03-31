Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hasbro by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.3 %

Hasbro stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

