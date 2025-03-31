Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 83,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

