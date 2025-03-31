Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSY opened at $169.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.67. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

