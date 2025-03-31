RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $131.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

