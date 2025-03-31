RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $201.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,500 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

