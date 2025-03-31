RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.