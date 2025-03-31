Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Stock Down 2.1 %

Saputo Announces Dividend

SAP stock opened at C$24.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$22.59 and a 12 month high of C$32.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -203.48%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.