Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $221,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,272 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,083,000 after acquiring an additional 967,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,461,000 after acquiring an additional 319,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $55,826,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Down 1.4 %

BIIB stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

