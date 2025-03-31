Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $135,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

