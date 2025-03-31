Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 103,155 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HP were worth $86,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Amundi increased its position in HP by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Stock Down 2.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

