Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 376,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 251,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

