Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Servotronics Stock Up 1.4 %
SVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of 212.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75. Servotronics has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $13.75.
Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.37) earnings per share.
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
