Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Servotronics Stock Up 1.4 %

SVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of 212.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75. Servotronics has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $13.75.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.37) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Servotronics

Servotronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Servotronics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Free Report ) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

