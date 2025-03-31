Seven Mile Advisory Trims Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Seven Mile Advisory reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.