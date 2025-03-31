Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 59.2% in March

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shimano Trading Down 2.3 %

SMNNY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.24. 106,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,145. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.58. Shimano has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 16.84%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

