Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Increases By 76.1%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 106,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

