Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Rises By 36.0%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 13,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $64,397.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,638,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,322.60. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $69,164.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,403 shares of company stock worth $345,152. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

