Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Declines By 40.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $28.65.
About Deutsche Wohnen
