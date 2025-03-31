Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Declines By 40.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.