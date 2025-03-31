Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Expands By 74.4%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $4.89 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
