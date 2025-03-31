Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Expands By 74.4%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $4.89 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

