Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Decreases By 20.8%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 2,304,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MBGAF opened at $60.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

