Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Decreases By 24.7%

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NPFI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1205 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

