Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Grows By 35.8%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 124,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,410. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

