Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Drops By 22.7%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 512,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 137,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,113. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

