Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Drops By 22.7%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 512,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Predictive Oncology Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 137,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,113. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.
About Predictive Oncology
