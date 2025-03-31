Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.