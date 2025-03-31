Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

