Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,931 shares of company stock worth $3,722,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NetApp Profile



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

