Summit Financial LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Citigroup cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

REGN opened at $637.36 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $629.02 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $683.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

