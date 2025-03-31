Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SEHCF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Monday. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sweet Earth
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.