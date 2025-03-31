Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sweet Earth Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEHCF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Monday. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.