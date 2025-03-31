Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $385.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $445.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Shares of LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

