Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

