The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 852,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 297,017 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.9% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 167,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

