Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 567,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 979,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

TLSA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.09. 95,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,450. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $864,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

