Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 146707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

