Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 30th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares in companies that develop and implement AI technologies, ranging from machine learning algorithms to robotics and natural language processing systems. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving sectors of technology and innovation, as firms utilize AI to transform industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,374,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,553,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $31.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $796.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $950.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.84. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Featured Articles