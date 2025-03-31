Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Posts Earnings Results

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $95.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.00) by $102.66, Zacks reports.

Traws Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 8,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73. Traws Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

