TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 253,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $786.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.62%.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $107,357.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,067.82. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $143,180.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,564.83. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

