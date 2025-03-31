Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

