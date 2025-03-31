Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:UGP opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrapar Participações
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.