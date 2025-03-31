Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $192,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Articles
