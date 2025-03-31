Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lessened by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $510.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.