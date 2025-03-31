Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

VIOG opened at $106.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $130.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

