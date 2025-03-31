Venator Management LLC Makes New $28.01 Million Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Venator Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 722,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,007,000. The Baldwin Insurance Group accounts for approximately 8.1% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BWIN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.